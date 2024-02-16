Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan experienced an uptrend on Friday, resulting in a noticeable increase in the cost of gold. The price of 24-karat gold risen by Rs1,300, reaching Rs212,400 per tola.
Correspondingly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,115, now trading at Rs182,099. However, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold witnessed a decline, reaching Rs166,924.
These fluctuations in gold rates are closely tied to changes in the value of the US Dollar, showcasing the intricate relationship between currency values and gold prices.
This connection underscores the impact of global economic factors on local gold markets.
Contrary to gold, the price of 24-karat silver remained steady at Rs2,580.
Internationally, the global gold price also saw an increase, rising by $12 to settle at $2,025 per ounce.
The gold rates in Pakistan can undergo significant changes throughout the day, influenced by trends in the global market.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
