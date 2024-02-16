Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan experienced an uptrend on Friday, resulting in a noticeable increase in the cost of gold. The price of 24-karat gold risen by Rs1,300, reaching Rs212,400 per tola.

Correspondingly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,115, now trading at Rs182,099. However, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold witnessed a decline, reaching Rs166,924.

These fluctuations in gold rates are closely tied to changes in the value of the US Dollar, showcasing the intricate relationship between currency values and gold prices.

This connection underscores the impact of global economic factors on local gold markets.

Contrary to gold, the price of 24-karat silver remained steady at Rs2,580.

Internationally, the global gold price also saw an increase, rising by $12 to settle at $2,025 per ounce.

The gold rates in Pakistan can undergo significant changes throughout the day, influenced by trends in the global market.