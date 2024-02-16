Search

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Web Desk
01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024
Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan experienced an uptrend on Friday, resulting in a noticeable increase in the cost of gold. The price of 24-karat gold risen by Rs1,300, reaching Rs212,400 per tola.

Correspondingly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,115, now trading at Rs182,099. However, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold witnessed a decline, reaching Rs166,924.

These fluctuations in gold rates are closely tied to changes in the value of the US Dollar, showcasing the intricate relationship between currency values and gold prices.

This connection underscores the impact of global economic factors on local gold markets.

Contrary to gold, the price of 24-karat silver remained steady at Rs2,580.

Internationally, the global gold price also saw an increase, rising by $12 to settle at $2,025 per ounce.

The gold rates in Pakistan can undergo significant changes throughout the day, influenced by trends in the global market.

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 16 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.5 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.64
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

