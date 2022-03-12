Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 March 2022
08:37 AM | 12 Mar, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan surged to Rs 133,900 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 114,800. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 105,233 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.122,741.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Karachi
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Islamabad
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Peshawar
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Quetta
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Sialkot
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Attock
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Gujranwala
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Jehlum
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Multan
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Gujrat
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Nawabshah
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Chakwal
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Hyderabad
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Nowshehra
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Sargodha
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Faisalabad
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
|Mirpur
|PKR 133,900
|PKR 1,743
