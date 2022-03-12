Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 March 2022

08:37 AM | 12 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 March 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan surged to Rs 133,900 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 114,800. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 105,233 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.122,741.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Karachi PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Islamabad PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Peshawar PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Quetta PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Sialkot PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Attock PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Gujranwala PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Jehlum PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Multan PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Bahawalpur PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Gujrat PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Nawabshah PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Chakwal PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Hyderabad PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Nowshehra PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Sargodha PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Faisalabad PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743
Mirpur PKR 133,900 PKR 1,743

