Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 11 December 2024

KARACHI— Gold Rates in Pakistan are at Rs277,400 per tola, while price of 10 grams of stands at Rs237,826 on December 11 2024 Wednesday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 259,783 per tola, 21 Karat 247,975, and 18 Karat at 212,550.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price
per Tola Rs277,400
per 10 Grams Rs237,826

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs277,400 Rs237,826
Islamabad Rs277,400 Rs237,826
Lahore Rs277,400 Rs237,826
Multan Rs277,400 Rs237,826
Peshawar Rs277,400 Rs237,826

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 11 Dec 2024

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 11 Dec 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.15 293.9
GBP UK Pound Sterling 351.5 355
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.4 76.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 178.25 180.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 733.5 741.5
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.6 199
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895.7 905.2
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand $ 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 717.9 726.4
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.75 209.75
SEK Swedish Krone 25.13 25.43
CHF Swiss Franc 312.71 315.46
THB Thai Baht 8 8.15
 

