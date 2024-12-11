Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 11 December 2024

KARACHI— Gold Rates in Pakistan are at Rs277,400 per tola, while price of 10 grams of stands at Rs237,826 on December 11 2024 Wednesday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 259,783 per tola, 21 Karat 247,975, and 18 Karat at 212,550.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs277,400 per 10 Grams Rs237,826

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad