April 10 declared as Constitution Day in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution, designating April 10 as the National Constitution Day.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presented the resolution in the House as the South Asian country marked the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan.
It designated April 10th, as National Constitution Day, which would be observed annually to remember the law's passage and to inform the masses of its importance.
In the resolution, it was said that the "role of the parliament, government, and judiciary in upholding and executing the Constitution of 1973 and ensuring that the principles, values, and purposes inherent in the Constitution are respected."
The "state organs must take all necessary measures to ensure that the Constitution of 1973 is properly implemented and that the rights and interests of the people of Pakistan are preserved and safeguarded," it urged.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,545 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,915.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
