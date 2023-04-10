Search

Faysal Quraishi responds to criticism over viral video clip

Web Desk 07:23 PM | 10 Apr, 2023
Faysal Quraishi is one of the legendary actors of Pakistan who has countless hit dramas under his belt.

Quraishi is currently hosting Ramadan transmissions on Bol TV, captivating the audience with his exceptional hosting skills. A clip from his show circulating on social media has drawn criticism from his fans and followers. Nevertheless, Quraishi promptly addressed the accusations and clarified the situation.

Quraishi took to Twitter to address the uproar over the video clip circulating on social media these days. In his message, he clarified that the clip in question depicted a show on the dark web and his clarification was well received by a majority of viewers.

However, some people took it out of context and portrayed it as a discussion about blasphemy, which was not the case. As Muslims, Quraishi said, there's a limit for the pain and torture that you can tolerate. He said the discussions on the show was done with the permission of the court. 

During the show, the Basir Momin actor and religious scholars discussed the alarming issue of children being exposed to the dark web. They advised parents to monitor their children's online activities closely to prevent such incidents.

However, some members of the public expressed concern that such sensitive topics should not be discussed on Pakistani television, particularly during times when the nation is emotionally charged.

On the work front, Quraishi was recently seen in Muqaddar, Farq, Baba Jani, Chakkar and Fitoor.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

