Faysal Quraishi responds to criticism over viral video clip

Faysal Quraishi is one of the legendary actors of Pakistan who has countless hit dramas under his belt.
Quraishi is currently hosting Ramadan transmissions on Bol TV, captivating the audience with his exceptional hosting skills. A clip from his show circulating on social media has drawn criticism from his fans and followers. Nevertheless, Quraishi promptly addressed the accusations and clarified the situation.
Quraishi took to Twitter to address the uproar over the video clip circulating on social media these days. In his message, he clarified that the clip in question depicted a show on the dark web and his clarification was well received by a majority of viewers.
However, some people took it out of context and portrayed it as a discussion about blasphemy, which was not the case. As Muslims, Quraishi said, there's a limit for the pain and torture that you can tolerate. He said the discussions on the show was done with the permission of the court.
Listen to this video first and then form your opinion, defamation like this is not a good practice. pic.twitter.com/ZSUMVCq1kr— Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) April 9, 2023
During the show, the Basir Momin actor and religious scholars discussed the alarming issue of children being exposed to the dark web. They advised parents to monitor their children's online activities closely to prevent such incidents.
However, some members of the public expressed concern that such sensitive topics should not be discussed on Pakistani television, particularly during times when the nation is emotionally charged.
On the work front, Quraishi was recently seen in Muqaddar, Farq, Baba Jani, Chakkar and Fitoor.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,545 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,915.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
