Overseas Pakistanis sent $2.5 billion remittances in March

KARACHI – Pakistan recorded an inflow of $2.5 billion in wake of workers’ remittances during March 2023 with the highest contribution from Saudi Arabia and UAE.
“In terms of growth, during Mar 23, remittances increased by 27.4 percent on m/m and decreased by 10.7 percent on y/y basis,” reads the State Bank of Pakistan’s statement.
With cumulative inflow of $ 20.5 billion during first nine months of fiscal year 2023, the remittances decreased by 10.8 percent as compared to the same period last year.
Remittances inflows during Mar 23 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($563.9 million), United Arab Emirates ($406.7 million), United Kingdom ($422 million) and United States of America ($316 million), it said.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,545 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,915.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
