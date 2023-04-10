Balochistan capital rocked with another blast

QUETTA – Another explosion was reported in Balochistan’s capital Quetta hours after four killed in a blast near police van on Monday.

Police said Sariab Road police station SHO was targeted in the attack however he escaped unhurt. They said no casualty was reported in the blast, adding that the area has been cordoned off for investigation.

At least four people were killed and 18 others injured in a blast near police van in Kandahari market at Sahara-e-Allama Iqbal in provincial capital Quetta as the market was crowded for eid shopping.