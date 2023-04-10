Pakistan Railways announces restoration of Shalimar Express between Lahore, Karachi

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has decided to restore Shalimar Express Train service between Lahore and Karachi from next month, May, to facilitate the passengers.

The decision was made at a meeting presided over by Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in Lahore.

The meeting reviewed the roadmap of restoration and upgradation of several trains recommended by Pakistan Railway administration.

Khawaja Saad Rafique directed the authorities concerned to upgrade Karakoram Express and Pak Business Express in line with the Greenline train.