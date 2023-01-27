Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Green Line train

Web Desk 11:24 AM | 27 Jan, 2023
PM Shehbaz inaugurates Green Line train
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated Greenline Train, which will run between Islamabad and Karachi.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Railways, the Green Line train after starting its journey from Margalla station will have stops at Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Hyderabad and Drug Road on the way.

This train will be operated with new coaches imported from China recently. The turnaround time of the Green Line is set at 22 hours which will be reduced gradually.

On the instructions of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, breakfast, lunch, hi tea and dinner will be provided to the passengers during the journey in the ticket price.

Apart from this, high quality bedding and utility kit will also be provided to the passengers.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz hopeful of inking agreement with IMF this month

01:27 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

In meeting with US ambassador, PM Shehbaz resolves to deepen economic engagement with Washington

07:58 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz pins hopes on Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi for fair, transparent elections

09:11 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

President Alvi meets Imran Khan; Zardari calls on PM Shehbaz as Pakistan's political crisis deepens

11:06 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz, UAE president discuss ways to boost bilateral ties in Rahim Yar Khan

02:24 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan ready to complete IMF programme without further delay

11:49 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Zara Noor Abbas, Danyal Zafar to star together for the first time in ...

06:53 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 27, 2023

08:00 AM | 27 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 264 266
Euro EUR 274 276.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: