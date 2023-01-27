PM Shehbaz inaugurates Green Line train

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated Greenline Train, which will run between Islamabad and Karachi.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Railways, the Green Line train after starting its journey from Margalla station will have stops at Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Hyderabad and Drug Road on the way.

This train will be operated with new coaches imported from China recently. The turnaround time of the Green Line is set at 22 hours which will be reduced gradually.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Greenline Express Train Service (Margalla - Karachi) at Margalla Railway Station Islamabad (27.01.2023). pic.twitter.com/GAYp50da15 — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) January 27, 2023

On the instructions of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, breakfast, lunch, hi tea and dinner will be provided to the passengers during the journey in the ticket price.

Apart from this, high quality bedding and utility kit will also be provided to the passengers.