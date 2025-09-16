Fake football team of 22 busted in human smuggling bid from Sialkot to Japan

LAHORE – Human smugglers have adopted a new method after stricter checks on land routes.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), a fake football team of 22 people managed to travel from Sialkot Airport to Japan.

The FIA stated that after the documents were found to be fake, Japan deported all individuals, and the suspect involved in the scandal, Malik Waqas, was arrested.

The FIA said that a case has also been registered at the FIA police station in Gujranwala.

According to the FIA, the arrested suspect had registered a football club under the name “Golden Football Trial,” trained all individuals to pose as players, and collected Rs. 4 million from each of the 22 people.