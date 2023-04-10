Maya Ali shares her Mayoun look from drama 'Yunhi'

Lollywood diva Maya Ali has won millions of hearts with her wardrobe choices and impeccable acting skills.

The 32-year-old actress has a natural ability to pull off any look effortlessly. Recently, the Man Mayal star left the audience in awe by sharing her stunning 'Mayoun' look from a new drama on social media.

She took to Instagram to share a series of photos in a stunning, embellished yellow outfit. She captioned the pictures with a fun nod to her character: "When Kim has to pose for her Mayoun." Her post has since garnered considerable attention from fans and admirers alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

Fans expressed their excitement and love for the star in the comments section.

On the work front, Maya was seen in Mann Mayal, Sanam, Pehli Si Muhabbat and Jo Bichar Gaye.