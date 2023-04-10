Ayesha Omar shares terrifying experience of falling into a manhole

Pakistani entertainment industry's triple threat, Ayesha Omar, is known for her powerful acting, modelling and singing.
The 41-year-old megastar, who is an epitome of beauty with brains, started acting when she was a student and has been a part of numerous successful projects since. One of her most iconic roles was as 'Khoobsoorat' in the popular TV show Bulbulay that won hearts of many across the globe.
Aside from her successful career, Omar has been vocal about her personal journey, which was hit by financial difficulties and harassment at workplace. She has always been brave enough to share her experiences and people have been able to learn from her journey.
In a recent podcast with Frieha Altaf on FWhy, Ayesha Omar shared a horrifying incident that happened to her in 2019 while she was shooting for a fashion campaign for a lawn brand.
She had to stay late for fittings the next day. As she was walking towards the bathroom in the dark, she fell half into a manhole with a loose lid and suffered a cut in the pelvic region. The Karachi Se Lahore actress was bleeding profusely, but she had to think of how people could misinterpret the situation because of her fame. So, she covered her face and went to the hospital with her driver and assistant.
Ayesha's injury was severe and the doctor was also surprised at the extent of the damage. After three hours of suffering, she had to undergo a surgery and was able to walk again after four weeks. This incident highlights a lack of safety and liability laws in Pakistan, which put workers in danger and leave them vulnerable to accidents and injuries.
On the acting front, Omar will next be seen in Dhai Chaal and Money Back Guarantee.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,545 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,915.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
