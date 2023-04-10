SC registrar raises objections to PTI's plea against delay in KP elections

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court Registrar's Office raised objections to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) petition against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali’s proposal that general elections in the province should be held on October 8.

The SC Registrar's Office returned PTI's petition and stated that the notice served on the opposing party was ambiguous and that no court fee had been deposited with the application.

The Registrar's Office raised the objection that the opposing party had not submitted a copy of the application or given a justification for it.

Moreover, several of the pages in the application were blurry and unreadable, it added.

The National Assembly last week passed a resolution against the Supreme Court's ruling from April 4 that declared the Electoral Commission's decision to postpone the elections until October 8 unconstitutional and directed the ECP to hold elections on May 14.