Search

Immigration

Another rowdy Indian passenger hits crew mid-air, forces flight to return to Delhi

Web Desk 11:47 PM | 10 Apr, 2023
Another rowdy Indian passenger hits crew mid-air, forces flight to return to Delhi

NEW DELHI - In another incident involving unruly passenger, a 25-year-old Indian man was detained for allegedly misbehaving with and assaulting crew on Air India flight

The incident took place on Monday on a London-bound flight shortly after the plane took off from the Delhi International Airport.

The passenger hails from Kapurthala in Punjab and was travelling with his parents when he tried to forcefully open the emergency exit of the aircraft, endangering the lives of passengers. When the police officers tried to stop the youngster, he allegedly misbehaved and started hurling abuses.

“The man was seen at the door and was trying to open it. The cabin supervisor and her colleague tried to stop him but he threatened to hit them and used unparliamentary language. He then became violent and hit the cabin supervisor on her neck… she fell to the floor. He also pulled her hair and hit the other crew member on her face. He was restrained with the help of other staff and passengers. The flight had to come back to Delhi. The complaint of the cabin supervisor has been received and legal action is being taken,” said DCP (IGI Airport) Devesh Mahla.

The flight returned after some time for deboarding the man and his family. Reportedly, the man said he was feeling agitated and upset though a case has been registered against him under IPC sections relating to causing hurt, act endangering personal safety of others, assault with intent to outrage woman’s modesty and word/gesture/act insulting modesty of woman and under the Aircraft Rules, 1937. 

The incident left two of the cabin crew members injured who were sent to Medanta Medical Centre near IGI Airport while the flight later took off with the other passengers; investigations are underway whether the passenger was drunk or not.

“The pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing. Safety, security and dignity of all on board is important to us at Air India. We are providing all possible support to the affected crew members. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and have rescheduled the flight to depart for London this afternoon,” Air India said in a statement Monday.

The incidents relating to rowdy passengers are on the rise in India. Earlier in March, an Indian official was identified as having urinated on a fellow passenger onboard New York-Delhi flight.

The accused named Aryan Vohra was caught urinating on a US passenger mid-air on an American Airlines flight.

As per the details, the 21-year-old who is studying in the US, was under influence of alcohol. The accused was on flight to New Delhi and was arrested after landing at the Indira Gandhi airport.

The incident comes months after another event involving a passenger from India named Shankar Mishra who allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in business class of an Air India New York-New Delhi flight. 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for not reporting the matter within 12 hours of the incident in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Google will pay you back if booked flight gets cheaper: Here's how this new feature works

08:40 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Passengers suffer on Islamabad-bound flight as air conditioning system malfunctions

10:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2023

'Isolate on return,' UAE asks travelers coming from these two countries

07:17 PM | 7 Apr, 2023

PIA's Toronto-bound flight makes emergency landing in Oslo

06:35 PM | 3 Apr, 2023

Full emergency declared at Delhi airport; Here are the details

03:37 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Good news for travelers heading to Turkiye as another airline set to start operations in Pakistan

10:34 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Aesthetics Lab powered by Tibbi: Personalizing aesthetic experiences ...

11:48 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 10th April 2023

09:04 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289 292.05
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.99
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,050.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,545 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,915.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: