Maya Ali outraged over recent petrol price hike

The Pakistani government's decision to raise the price of petrol by 5 rupees per litre has led to severe inflation and financial difficulties for many people. The new price of 272 rupees per litre has caused significant challenges for individuals and families in Pakistan.

In recent times, it was reported that the country’s oil reserves are running low. The government refuted the speculations but commuters faced issues, particularly in Punjab

Lollywood diva Maya Ali's reaction to this situation has resonated with many people who are struggling to make ends meet in the face of rising prices and economic uncertainty. Ali expressed her indignation towards the government over the petrol price hike and called out the country's prime minister in a post on her Instagram story.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, Maya Ali shared the news of the increase and directly addressed the Prime Minister, writing "Mr Shehbaz Shreek, know it at once." She expressed her frustration with the situation, stating that it was "ridiculous" and "getting out of control."

Ali's reaction has struck a chord with many others who are also struggling to make ends meet in the face of rising prices and economic uncertainty.

On the work front, Maya was seen in Mann Mayal, Sanam, Pehli Si Muhabbat, and Jo Bichar Gaye.