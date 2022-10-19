Ayesha Omar shares awe-inspiring photos from trip to northern areas

Lollywood's finest actress and fashion icon Ayesha Omar has a knack for keeping attention to herself, in all positive ways.

The Bulbulay famed actress is currently on a trip to the northern areas of Pakistan to seek a getaway from her obviously exhausting routine.

The Habs diva's Instagram handle has been filled with aesthetically pleasing pictures from the ethereally beautiful mountains of Hunza and Gilgit Baltistan.

The serene pictures of the scintillating sky and tall mountains were truly refreshing for her millions of fans and followers. The Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain 2 actress posted another slide of stills and photos from her serendipitous encounters in the mountains.

Omar's latest post received thousands of comments and likes from her industry peers and friends that were obviously in awe of the alluring scenery.

On the work front, Omar was recently seen in Rehbra, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat, and Habs to name a few.