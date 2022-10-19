Ayesha Omar shares awe-inspiring photos from trip to northern areas

Noor Fatima
07:34 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
Ayesha Omar shares awe-inspiring photos from trip to northern areas
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's finest actress and fashion icon Ayesha Omar has a knack for keeping attention to herself, in all positive ways.

The Bulbulay famed actress is currently on a trip to the northern areas of Pakistan to seek a getaway from her obviously exhausting routine.

The Habs diva's Instagram handle has been filled with aesthetically pleasing pictures from the ethereally beautiful mountains of Hunza and Gilgit Baltistan.

The serene pictures of the scintillating sky and tall mountains were truly refreshing for her millions of fans and followers. The Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain 2 actress posted another slide of stills and photos from her serendipitous encounters in the mountains.

Omar's latest post received thousands of comments and likes from her industry peers and friends that were obviously in awe of the alluring scenery.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

On the work front, Omar was recently seen in Rehbra, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat, and Habs to name a few.

Ayesha Omar serves wanderlust overdose with her ... 08:06 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous ...

More From This Category
Guinness World Records declares Monday 'worst day ...
09:00 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
Adnan Siddiqui, Falak Shabir share fun moment ...
11:59 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
Akshaye Khanna reveals how he lost 'Taare Zameen ...
11:35 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
TikToker Romaisa Khan entertains admirers with ...
10:00 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
Farhan Saeed wins hearts with new BTS video
09:15 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
SC dismisses Sophia Mirza’s petition against ...
06:16 PM | 19 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Guinness World Records declares Monday 'worst day of the week'
09:00 PM | 19 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr