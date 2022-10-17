Ayesha Omar serves wanderlust overdose with her latest video
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks, and fashionable wardrobe choices.
Dabbling in diverse roles and dropping major fashion goals, the Karachi Se Lahore star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.
While Omar's social media feed is super aesthetic, her latest video showcases a piece of heaven on earth. Her caption read 'Paradise' and the video is bound to give the fans major wanderlust goals
On the work front, Omar has been making headlines for her outstanding performance in the drama serial Rehbra, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat, Habs and the highly-anticipated historical drama series Selahaddin Eyyubi in pipeline.
-
