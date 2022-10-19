Elizabeth Debicki all praise for ‘The Crown’ co-star Humayun Saeed

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed is gearing up to essay an important character in Netflix's widely popular royal drama, The Crown.

While the London Nahi Jaunga actor has remained silent regarding his character, his co-star, Elizabeth Debicki, who's essaying Princess Diana in the fifth season of The Crown, has shared her experience of working with him.

Needless to say, Debicki is all praise for ‘The Crown’ co-star Humayun Saeed. "I absolutely adored Humayun — he was such a lovely actor, and such a beautiful person," she told EW in an exclusive interview.

"You never know how that's going to feel when you're playing things like that with an actor. So I was very lucky to have him, and I think he does such a beautiful job."

Saeed will join the ensemble cast as Dr Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon with whom Diana had a secret two-year-long relationship. The 'People's Princess' is said to have described Khan as 'Mr Wonderful' and in May 1996, she visited his family in Lahore too. Diana’s friends are reported to have described Hasnat as the "love of her life" and to have spoken of her distress when he ended their relationship in June 1997.