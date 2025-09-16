Pakistan, Malaysia forge new trade frontiers with PMFA, ASEAN support

KARACHI – The Pakistan-Malaysia Friendship Association (PMFA) marked a milestone with its 4th Appreciation Awards Ceremony, reaffirming the enduring partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia grounded in friendship, trust, and expanding economic cooperation.

Among notable attendees were Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, Shahid Jawed Qureshi, President PMFA, Malaysia’s Consul General, H.E. Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Khalid Tawab, Chairman of Tawab Group; Abdul Rasheed Jan Muhammad, CEO of MAPAK Edible Oil; and other prominent figures. The event also paid tribute to former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, who sent a special message for the PMFA Awards Ceremony.

Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, the chief guest, highlighted the urgent need to strengthen economic and trade ties between the two nations. Commending PMFA’s efforts in promoting business-to-business (B2B) links, he said such collaborations could unlock significant new trade and investment opportunities.

PMFA President Shahid Jawed Qureshi welcomed the distinguished guests, noting the growing depth of bilateral cooperation. He drew attention to Malaysia’s current Chairmanship of ASEAN under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” stating that with over 300 ASEAN meetings planned this year, Pakistan stands to benefit from enhanced trade, investment, education, and tourism opportunities.

He revealed that bilateral trade currently stands at $1.5 billion, with Pakistan’s exports including rice, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and seafood, while Malaysia exports palm oil, machinery, and chemicals. He called for revisiting the Free Trade Agreement to address tariff imbalances and non-tariff barriers that restrict Pakistani goods in Malaysian and ASEAN markets.

Malaysia’s Consul General in Karachi, H.E. Herman Hardynata Ahmad, praised PMFA’s role in fostering trade relations and highlighted Highlighting regional opportunities, the Envoy said that Malaysia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025 presents a chance to strengthen ties with partners like Pakistan. He reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to expanding regional trade cooperation and emphasized Pakistan’s role as a valued economic partner in ASEAN’s broader engagement strategy.

Awards were presented to leading figures in recognition of their outstanding contributions in trade, industry, and corporate leadership. The recipients included Abdul Rasheed Jan Muhammad, Director Bulk Management (Rice Project); Mukhtar Hussain Dossani, CEO Dossani Enterprises; Muhammad Moiz Anjarwala, Managing Director Empire Group of Companies; Engr. Shahbaz Qureshi, Director Operations Shahbaz International; Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association; Sharjeel Goplani, CEO Sharjeel and Brothers; and Air Asia X Berhad Malaysia.