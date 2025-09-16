Latest

Pakistan

Malala Yousafzai announces $200,000 grant for education relief in flood-hit Pakistan

By Web Desk
7:17 pm | Sep 16, 2025
Malala Yousafzai Announces 200000 Grant For Education Relief In Flood Hit Pakistan

Nobel laureate and Pakistani social activist Malala Yousafzai has announced a grant of 200,000 USD for Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi following the floods in Pakistan.

In a statement on social media, Malala said the recent floods in Pakistan have destroyed schools across the country and severely damaged communities.

She expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time.

She said that it is now essential to unite in relief efforts, rebuild infrastructure, and ensure that girls are able to continue their education.

Malala also announced a grant of 200,000 USD for Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi and 30,000 USD for the Mountain Institute for Education and Development.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now