Malala Yousafzai announces $200,000 grant for education relief in flood-hit Pakistan

Nobel laureate and Pakistani social activist Malala Yousafzai has announced a grant of 200,000 USD for Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi following the floods in Pakistan.

In a statement on social media, Malala said the recent floods in Pakistan have destroyed schools across the country and severely damaged communities.

She expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time.

She said that it is now essential to unite in relief efforts, rebuild infrastructure, and ensure that girls are able to continue their education.

Malala also announced a grant of 200,000 USD for Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi and 30,000 USD for the Mountain Institute for Education and Development.