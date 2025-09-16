Only one in four Pakistanis believe country is on right track, IPSOS survey shows

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s latest Ipsos Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) for Q3 2025 reveals that public optimism, which surged briefly after the Pakistan-India conflict in May, has now returned closer to pre-conflict levels.

About one in four Pakistanis believe the country is on the right track, with confidence higher among men, urban residents, middle-income groups, and those in Punjab. Economic concerns remain high, including inflation, unemployment, and poverty, although perceptions of high electricity costs and taxes have eased slightly, likely reflecting government communication efforts.

Only around 17% of citizens consider the economy strong, and comfort in household spending has dropped to 12%, down 7 percentage points since Q2.

Despite these declines, personal financial optimism continues to rise, particularly among young Pakistanis and the middle class, with around 40% expecting their finances to improve and 20% feeling secure in their jobs.

Experts note that this rare wave of youth-driven confidence presents a unique opportunity for policymakers to reinforce optimism through targeted measures and communication.