Icc Bans Netherlands Fast Bowler Over Drug Use

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Netherlands fast bowler Vivian Kingma.

According to the ICC, Kingma has been handed a three-month ban for violating the Anti-Doping Code.

On May 12, during the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Kingma’s sample was taken, which later tested positive for doping.

The ICC stated that Kingma admitted his mistake but clarified that he did not use the substance during competition.

The ban on the Netherlands fast bowler came into effect from August 15. His performance records from the May 12 ODI against the UAE and subsequent matches have been annulled.

It is worth noting that Vivian Kingma has represented the Netherlands in 30 ODIs and 26 T20 internationals.