Sarah Khan shares a heartwarming moment of Falak Shabir and daughter Alyana 

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the most adored celebrity couples in Pakistan. Every now and then, the couple drops glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.

Needless to say, their little bundle of joy aka their baby girl Alyana has also won the hearts of their massive fan following with her cuteness.

Turning to her Instagram, the Raqs e Bismil actor shared an entertaining video where her daughter's adorable expression steals the limelight whilst dotting husband and father Falak serenades her.

The Laapata star does not shy away from sharing some of the cutest family pictures and videos that leave their fans in complete awe.

This time is no exception either as Baby Alyana enjoying her father singing session is a picture-perfect depiction of cuteness overloaded.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced that they are expecting their first baby. The couple welcomed baby girl Alyana on October 8.