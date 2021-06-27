Tinted glass vehicles banned on Motorway

ISLAMABAD – National Highways and Motorways Police have barred the entry of vehicles with tinted windows and initiated action against removing tinted sheets from several motors.

The force responsible for enforcement of traffic and safety laws removed tinted glasses from several vehicles in the jurisdiction of Motorway M3.

Well done @NHMPofficial , Crackdown against tinted glasses without any discrimination,

Vehicles with tinted glasses will not be allowed on national highways and motorway@ICT_Police @ITP_Police @ctplahore pic.twitter.com/cbbhMzSIVo — Asif (@asifkhurshid) June 27, 2021

Reports quoting officials cited that motorists using tinted windows due to health issues, including sensitive skin, would be asked to go for alternatives options as covering the window has been termed as a security risk.

It further added that the imported vehicles having 35 percent and 65 percent tinted windows may be issued permits after they approach the office of the local authorities.

A verification report about the applicant would be sought from the police before considering their requests, a police official said.