PM Imran’s statement on Osama bin Laden was a slip of tongue: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry clarified that Pakistan considers former Al-Qaeeda chief Osama bin Laden a militant of the terrorist outfit.

Speaking in a prime time show, which is yet to release tonight, said that the premier made a ‘slip of the tongue when he called Osama bin Laden a martyr.

Rationalizing his narrative, the PTI leader said ‘Pakistan has voted in the United Nations on the War on Terror, we are a voter on a UN list that declared Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda terrorists. Pakistan has sacrificed the most in the war against terrorism,' he added.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in an interview with an Afghan News outlet commented that the remarks of PM were taken out of context. PM was quoted out of context and a particular section of the media played it up,’ he said.

‘Is he a martyr? You disagree? Osama bin Laden? asked the Afghan journalist. Qureshi after a brief pause responded ‘I will let that pass’.

Earlier, Prime Minister came under fire after telling National Assembly that the US martyred Osama Bin Laden. ‘I will never forget how we Pakistanis were embarrassed when the Americans came into Abbottabad and killed Osama Bin Laden, martyred him,’ he said during the address.