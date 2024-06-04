'Bado Badi' star Wajdhan Rao accuses Chahat Fateh Ali Khan of underpayment, harassment

LAHORE – Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, a ‘cringe’ Pakistan singer famous for his comical clips and chucklesome singing, recently made the headlines with his rendition of Noor Jehan’s iconic song Bado Badi.

Shared in April 2024, the song has garnered 26 million views in just one month, surpassing the 16 million views on Zafar Ali’s hit song Balo batian.

The Bado Badi song features a female model Wajdhan Rao, who has now accused Chahat Fatel Ali Khan of underpayment for her role.

Talking to media, she revealed that Khan earned Rs7 million from the viral song but he had paid her only Rs4,000.

Rao also alleged him of harassment, saying an old objectionable photo of her was intentionally added to the video song to stop her from demanding her rightful money.

She asked the people to raise voice for her, adding that Chahat Ali will be responsible if anything bad happens to her or her family.

Chahat, who born as Kashif Rana in Lahore, became an overnight sensation on social media in Pakistan after his anthem for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) went viral last month.

Besides doing live Facebook sessions, Chahat had been posting videos on his social media platforms during the lockdown period. Due to his popularity, he is now being invited to wedding functions. Some of his widely heard songs include “Mast Mast Sharabi”, “Tun Tuna Tun”, and “Pehli Wari Aj Ohno”.