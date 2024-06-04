'Bado Badi' star Wajdhan Rao accuses Chahat Fateh Ali Khan of underpayment, harassment

LAHORE – Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, a ‘cringe’ Pakistan singer famous for his comical clips and chucklesome singing, recently made the headlines with his rendition of Noor Jehan’s iconic song Bado Badi.
Shared in April 2024, the song has garnered 26 million views in just one month, surpassing the 16 million views on Zafar Ali’s hit song Balo batian.
The Bado Badi song features a female model Wajdhan Rao, who has now accused Chahat Fatel Ali Khan of underpayment for her role.
Talking to media, she revealed that Khan earned Rs7 million from the viral song but he had paid her only Rs4,000.
Rao also alleged him of harassment, saying an old objectionable photo of her was intentionally added to the video song to stop her from demanding her rightful money.
@umerblouchofficial1 chahat nay wajdaan ko chuuna lagaya #fypシ゚viral #foryoupage #umerblouchofficial #wajdanrao #chahatfatehalikhan ♬ original sound - umerblouchofficial1
She asked the people to raise voice for her, adding that Chahat Ali will be responsible if anything bad happens to her or her family.
Chahat, who born as Kashif Rana in Lahore, became an overnight sensation on social media in Pakistan after his anthem for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) went viral last month.
Besides doing live Facebook sessions, Chahat had been posting videos on his social media platforms during the lockdown period. Due to his popularity, he is now being invited to wedding functions. Some of his widely heard songs include “Mast Mast Sharabi”, “Tun Tuna Tun”, and “Pehli Wari Aj Ohno”.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.45
|748.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
