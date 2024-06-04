Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold witnessed gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday amid increasing international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers showed per tola gold price surged by Rs700 to settle at Rs241,i000 in the country.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs600 to close at Rs2026,619.

The precious commodity also registered upward trend in the international market as per ounce price moved up by $10 to reach $2,336.

A day earlier, gold prices remained stable in both domestic and international market on Monday, the opening day of the new business week.

Per tola gold price kept unchanged at Rs240,300 while the price of 10-gram gold remained steady as Rs2026,019.