Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 May 2021
10:41 AM | 7 May, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 May 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 104,300 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 89,510 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 82,050 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 95,700 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Karachi PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Islamabad PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Peshawar PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Quetta PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Sialkot PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Attock PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Gujranwala PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Jehlum PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Multan PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Bahawalpur PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Gujrat PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Nawabshah PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Chakwal PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Hyderabad PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Nowshehra PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Sargodha PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Faisalabad PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365
Mirpur PKR 104,300 PKR 1,365

