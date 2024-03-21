Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Gold & Silver

Gold prices in Pakistan see whooping hike; check latest rates

02:43 PM | 21 Mar, 2024
Gold prices in Pakistan see whooping hike; check latest rates
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered significant gains on Thursday in line with rising international prices. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed that the price increased by Rs4,600 to close at Rs232,400.

The price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs3,943 to settle at Rs199,245 in the domestic market of Pakistan. 

In the international market, the precious commodity also witnessed a bullish trend as per ounce price increased to $2,225 after a hike of $47.

A day earlier, gold also maintained its gaining momentum for the second consecutive day in Pakistan as per tola gold price surged by Rs500 to settle at Rs227,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs429 to reach Rs195,302.

Pakistan to tax online commerce platforms on IMF suggestion

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver

02:43 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan see whooping hike; check latest rates

03:24 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

02:59 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

Gold rebounds slightly in Pakistan; check latest rates

02:45 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Gold extends losses from past week in Pakistan

03:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

03:15 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

03:11 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Govt mulls to collect tax from traders in electricity bills 

Gold & Silver

02:43 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan see whooping hike; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 March 2024

1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.

USD to PKR
 Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.6 281.6
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.9 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.19 749.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: