Gold prices in Pakistan see whooping hike; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered significant gains on Thursday in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed that the price increased by Rs4,600 to close at Rs232,400.

The price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs3,943 to settle at Rs199,245 in the domestic market of Pakistan.

In the international market, the precious commodity also witnessed a bullish trend as per ounce price increased to $2,225 after a hike of $47.

A day earlier, gold also maintained its gaining momentum for the second consecutive day in Pakistan as per tola gold price surged by Rs500 to settle at Rs227,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs429 to reach Rs195,302.