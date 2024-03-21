Pakistan to tax online commerce platforms on IMF suggestion

The retail landscape has largely changed in Pakistan and other countries amid boom in e-commerce, and now the government is likely to impose taxes on digital platforms on IMF recommendations.
Lately, Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached staff-level agreement on second and final review under the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) while Islamabad also expressed interest in successor medium-term Fund-supported program.
To maximise recovery, International Monetary Fund (IMF) has proposed general sales tax and value-added tax on digital platforms in Pakistan.
It said e-commerce platforms that control key elements of transactions with consumers need to pay taxes on their products and services, as well as sales by non-resident vendors to local consumers.
It said the platforms that allow vendors to list services as advertisements would be exempt from the next move. IMF further suggests taxing transactions involving digital products or services sold by non-resident sellers to government departments as business-to-business transactions.
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.
USD to PKR
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.6
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.19
|749.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
