Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
BusinessPakistan

Pakistan to tax online commerce platforms on IMF suggestion

Web Desk
11:05 AM | 21 Mar, 2024
Pakistan to tax online commerce platforms on IMF suggestion
Source: File Photo

The retail landscape has largely changed in Pakistan and other countries amid boom in e-commerce, and now the government is likely to impose taxes on digital platforms on IMF recommendations.

Lately, Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached staff-level agreement on second and final review under the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) while Islamabad also expressed interest in successor medium-term Fund-supported program.

To maximise recovery, International Monetary Fund (IMF) has proposed general sales tax and value-added tax on digital platforms in Pakistan.

It said e-commerce platforms that control key elements of transactions with consumers need to pay taxes on their products and services, as well as sales by non-resident vendors to local consumers.

It said the platforms that allow vendors to list services as advertisements would be exempt from the next move. IMF further suggests taxing transactions involving digital products or services sold by non-resident sellers to government departments as business-to-business transactions.

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for release of $1.1bn tranche under SBA

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:05 AM | 21 Mar, 2024

Pakistan to tax online commerce platforms on IMF suggestion

10:32 AM | 21 Mar, 2024

Over 100 Pakistani nurses lose jobs in Saudi Arabia due to ...

11:32 AM | 21 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz chairs SIFC Apex Committee Meeting to review investment

10:02 AM | 21 Mar, 2024

Fake Pakistan Air Force wing commander arrested in Karachi

09:05 AM | 21 Mar, 2024

Pak Foreign Minister Dar joins world Leaders at Brussels Nuclear ...

09:13 AM | 21 Mar, 2024

realme partners with foodpanda to gift free iftar meals

Most viewed

10:23 AM | 20 Mar, 2024

Punjab Govt Bike Scheme 2024 – Check Launch Date & Payment Details ...

07:16 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Holiday announced in Rawalpindi on March 21, 22

12:28 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Class 7 Urdu School Based Assessment 2024: Check SBA Third Term paper ...

12:16 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

9th Class Biology Guess Papers 2024

02:32 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment Grade 7 Math Paper 2024

07:40 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

KP govt to give Rs10,000 to each deserving family in Ramadan; check ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:01 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

OPPO launches Reno11, Reno 11F 5G Series in Pakistan, price, sale info

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 March 2024

1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.

USD to PKR
 Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.6 281.6
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.9 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.19 749.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: