Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for release of $1.1bn tranche under SBA

10:04 AM | 20 Mar, 2024
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for release of $1.1bn tranche under SBA

International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan have finally reached as staff level agreement after final round of talks today for the release of $1.1 billion tranche under the Stand By Agreement (SBA).

The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board.

The lender will release the final tranche of bailout funds that crisis-hit Pakistan secured last year, to avoid debt default. Lately, IMF's mission was in Pakistan where it held meetings with Pakistani officials during five-day visit to review fiscal consolidation benchmarks set for the loan.

In a communiqué, IMF acknowledged improvement in Pakistan's economic and financial position since the first review, with growth and confidence continuing to recover.

IMF predicted Pakistan growth to be modest in 2024 while inflation remains well above target, and ongoing policy and reform efforts are required to address the economic vulnerabilities amidst the ongoing challenges posed by elevated external and domestic financing needs and an unsettled external environment.

It said the new government is committed to continuing the policies initiated under the current program with the IMF to strengthen economic and financial stability for the remainder of this year.

IMF said Pakistani authorities are looking to achieve FY24 general government primary balance target, broaden the tax base, and implement power and gas tariff adjustments to prevent the accumulation of circular debt.

The multilateral lender mentioned that Pakistan expressed interest in securing a medium term fund facility.

It said authorities showed interest in successor medium-term Fund-supported program with aim of permanently resolving Pakistan’s fiscal and external sustainability weaknesses, strengthening its economic recovery, and laying the foundations for strong, sustainable, and inclusive growth.

IMF tells Pakistan to tax Cryptocurrencies, real estate

10:46 AM | 20 Mar, 2024

Pakistani court awards death penalty to female students for killing teacher on blasphemy charge

Gold & Silver

02:59 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

Gold rebounds slightly in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rate in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 March 2024

The current currency rates in Pakistan's open market on March 20, 2024 are as follows

1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee 278.5, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.9, and 1 AED to PKR 75.65.

USD to PKR

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.5 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.9.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 281.35
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.9 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.64 749.64
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.5 171.5
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 314.63 317.13
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91


 
 

