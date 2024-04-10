Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr with traditional fervour

LAHORE – Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr today April 10 with religious zeal and fervour as congregational prayers were held today at mosques and Eidgahs across the country.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the crisis-hit country and the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

In the capital, the main Eid congregation was held at the Faisal Mosque where several high officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers.

Thousands of Eid congregations were held in Punjab where strict security arrangements were in place to avoid any untoward incident.

President, PM Felicitate Nation on Eid

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have felicitated the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr and urged them to show compassion and generosity and share their happiness with the poor and needy.

In a message, the President prayed to Allah Almighty to bring immense blessings, happiness, peace and security to everyone on this blessed day.

Asif Ali Zardari said the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr sends us the message that as a nation we are determined to overcome challenges, extend a helping hand to the needy and ready to work for a bright and prosperous future for everybody.

He called for making an effort to become a united and strong nation by showing brotherhood and tolerance and ensuring social and economic justice and mutual unity and solidarity.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said this day marks the end of Ramazan, a month of immense blessings, spiritual growth, forgiveness, patience, tolerance and resilience.

The Prime Minister said the underlying message of Eid is that of solidarity, compassion, generosity and harmony and inspires us to build a peaceful and prosperous society. While we enjoy the celebratory delight of this great occasion, we must not forget the least fortunate amongst us. He appealed to the entire nation to help those around who deserve our support so that they could also share the joys of this occasion.

Paying rich tribute to martyrs, Shehbaz Sharif said we should also remember those, who have sacrificed their lives so that the nation lives in peace and tranquility. He said the entire nation salutes the gallant veterans who work tirelessly to protect country's borders, maintain internal security and contribute to peacekeeping missions abroad. They deserve our utmost respect and recognition.