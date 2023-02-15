Search

ATC rejects Imran Khan’s bail in ECP protest case

Web Desk 02:50 PM | 15 Feb, 2023
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – An Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s request for an extension in his interim bail in a case pertaining to a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following its decision in the Toshakhana case.

The verdict was announced by Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan on the grounds of non-appearance in court.

Earlier, the court had directed the PTI chief to appear before it by 1:30pm, and rejected his plea to grant an exemption from personal appearance.

The PTI chief has been convalescing in his Zaman Park residence in Lahore ever since he was wounded in an assassination attempt during a pitstop his caravan made in Wazirabad while they were marching on Islamabad.

During today’s hearing, Imran’s lawyer Babar Awan told the court that Imran tried to travel to Islamabad but could not.

Previously, the court had granted the PTI chief the last opportunity to appear on Feb 15.

The terrorism case was filed against Imran in Oct 2022 after PTI workers took to the streets and held demonstrations outside ECP offices across the country, after it disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana reference.

Meanwhile, the PTI said on its official Twitter account that Imran will hold a press conference at 6pm today.

