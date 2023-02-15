US announces new cultural preservation project in Punjab

LAHORE – US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurated a US government-funded preservation project at the Lahore Fort during his most recent visit to Lahore.
With a grant of $982,500 from the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), seven sites at the Fort will be restored, including the famous picture wall, Loh Temple, Sikh temple, Zanana Mosque, Sehdara pavilion, Athdara pavilion, and technical work at the grand Sheesh Mahal.
“The US Mission is proud to partner with the Walled City of Lahore Authority and the Aga Khan Cultural Service-Pakistan for the preservation of the magnificent Lahore Fort. The Fort symbolizes the rich cultural, historical, and religious heritage and diversity of Lahore, Punjab, and Pakistan.” said Ambassador Blome.
Founded in 2001, AFCP preserves historical and cultural treasures under threat from environmental pressure or lack of resources. In that time, AFCP has funded more than 1000 projects in 133 countries, including 32 cultural preservation projects across Pakistan at a total of $7.6 million. The restored sites include Buddhist monasteries, Hindu monuments, Sufi shrines, and relics of the Mughal empire.
Ambassador Blome also expressed gratitude to the Aga Khan Cultural Service-Pakistan for its restoration efforts.
While touring the seven sites at the Lahore Fort, the ambassador paid respect to Pakistan’s cultural heritage, commenting that these projects are a testament of the US and Pakistan’s joint commitment to cultural preservation. The United States and Pakistan recently celebrated 75 years of bilateral ties and share a partnership based on common goals, people-to-people exchanges, and mutual interests. This restoration project will strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries and encourage economic growth and tourism.
“This US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation project goes beyond stones and mortar. It is an investment in a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan. Preservation work strengthens communities, builds a sense of belonging, contributes to economic development, and educates future generations about the tremendous heritage of diversity and tolerance that has existed here for centuries,” said Ambassador Blome.
Ambassador Blome also visited the Lahore Museum, Pakistan’s largest repository of cultural and historical artifacts and the Zamzama cannon.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
