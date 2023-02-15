Islamabad banking court summons Imran Khan today after rejecting exemption plea

ISLAMABAD – A banking court in the country’s federal capital has directed ousted premier and PTI chief Imran Khan to appear in person before the court by 3:30 pm today.

Reports in local media suggest that the court on Wednesday rejected an exemption plea filed by the former prime minister who is in Lahore, recovering after an apparent assassination.

It was reported that the bail of the populist leader may be canceled if he fails to ensure his appearance in court today

Earlier, the country’s apex investigation agency filed a case against the PTI chief, his financial team, and a manager of a commercial bank in the prohibited funding case. In the case, the Federal Investigators declared Imran Khan and aides as the beneficiaries of suspicious bank accounts.

More to follow…