Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with new dance video

Pakistani diva Mehwish Hayat has a knack for charming the fans with with her compelling performances in all the projects.
Lollywood's top-tier star has been reigning in Pakistan’s showbiz industry with her charm and elegance. With her sizzling looks and charming persona, the Ms Marvel star never shies away from joining the online trends.
This time around, she flaunted aesthetic flamboyance in a new viral reel on Instagram. With Madonna’s Back That Up To The Beat in the background, Mehwish filmed herself in a black top and rough denim. She oozed oomph with black shades and sneakers, grooving to the trending song.
“Always been a Daniel Craig fan, but when I recently saw him dance in his groove, felt like I just had to recreate his badass moves…So here’s my take on it," she wrote on Instagram, recreating the trendy moves of the British star best known for his James Bond role.
View this post on Instagram
The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, who won the hearts of her fans with her skills on television and cinema screens, never fails to make it to the headlines for her ultra-glam choices.
Her clip amassed thousands of reactions and garnered mixed reactions from desi social media users.
Last year, the Pakistani diva made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.
She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted work includes Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
