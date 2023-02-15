UN nuclear chief meets FM Bilawal Bhutto during Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD – Director General, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi landed in Pakistan on Wednesday for his two-day visit.

Soon after arriving in the South Asian nation, the Director General IAEA called on Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad where the two exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, FM Bilawal stressed the use of atomic energy in the areas of health, agriculture, industries, and electricity.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's nuclear capabilities. He is scheduled to visit different institutions employing nuclear technology, Foreign Office said.

Grossi’s visit will help Pakistan and the world's ‘Atoms for Peace and Development’ organization to explore avenues and to boost cooperation in the area of peaceful applications of nuclear technology.

The country of over 220 million is a founding Member of the International Atomic Energy Agency for more than 50 years and enjoys longstanding and mutually beneficial collaboration with all members.

More to follow...