FIA books PTI’s Shaukat Tarin for ‘sedition’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin has been booked for the alleged audio leak.
The cybercrime wing of Federal Investigators lodged the case against a former senator under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), months after his alleged audio leaks surfaced.
In the alleged audio leaks, the senior politician could be heard urging former provincial finance chiefs to scuttle the resumption of a loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The development was confirmed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah who said that investigations against the former finance czar have been completed and his ministry allowed investigators to nab the defiant politician.
Earlier, the investigators sought the approval of the interior ministry to start legal proceedings against Tarin, whose conversation was leaked in which he asked Punjab and KP finance ministers to backtrack from commitments.
The recent development comes days after Pakistan failed to unlock a much-needed bailout package from International Monetary Fund as 10-day talks ended with US-based lender saying negotiation with Pakistani officials remained constructive.
More to follow...
