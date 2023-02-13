Search

JIT on Arshad Sharif murder case submits report in Supreme Court

Web Desk 01:49 PM | 13 Feb, 2023
JIT on Arshad Sharif murder case submits report in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD – The Joint Investigation Team probing the murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif has submitted its report to the Supreme Court, a month after the country’s top took suo moto notice high profile killing that sparked outrage.

Reports in local media suggest that investigators submitted the sealed report to the chamber of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

In the report, officials apprised the court about the in-depth investigation carried out in Kenya and the Emirates.

A five-member bench, comprising CJP Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar will take up the hearing today.

Last month, a detailed fact-finding report suggested that Arshad’s murder was a planned targeted assassination as investigators led by FIA dismissed Kenyan police who claimed killing Sharif in “case of mistaken identity”.

Pakistani journalist was shot dead by the Kenyan police on October 23 last year when he was travelling to the capital Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town. The Kenyan police claimed that the journalist was shot in a case of mistaken identity, however, the details that emerged later contradicted the claims.

Killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was ‘pre-planned’ murder, says Kenyan HR Commission

Journalists community, politicians, and activists have been demanding a high-level probe into the killing of a defiant journalist, over reports that he was forced to leave his homeland and moved to Kenya, where he was killed. Sharif had left his homeland in August this year after he was charged with sedition cases.

FIR registered against Arshad Sharif’s killing on Supreme Court orders

