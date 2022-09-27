Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 September 2022

Web Desk
07:20 AM | 27 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 September 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs147,500 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 126,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 115,960 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 135,210.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Karachi PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Islamabad PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Peshawar PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Quetta PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Sialkot PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Attock PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Gujranwala PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Jehlum PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Multan PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Bahawalpur PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Gujrat PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Nawabshah PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Chakwal PKR 147,500 PKR 1281
Hyderabad PKR 147,500 PKR 1281
Nowshehra PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Sargodha PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Faisalabad PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695
Mirpur PKR 147,500 PKR 1,695

