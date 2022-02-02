PSL 7: Six more English cricketers arrive in Karachi
Web Desk
03:10 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
PSL 7: Six more English cricketers arrive in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – Six more English players reached Karachi on Wednesday to play the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

England T20 squad members James Vince, Jason Roy, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Harry Brook and Phil Salt arrived after the end of their series against West Indies.

Quetta Gladiators manager Azam Khan said that James Vince has tested negative for COVID-19 and will join his squad in the practice session today at the Moin Khan Academy.

Jason Roy — who is also a part of the Gladiators squad — will join the team after completing three-day isolation.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings will have an improved bowling attack in the upcoming matches as Chris Jordan has also landed, who will also complete three days isolation before joining his struggling team.

Apart from that, Lahore Qalandars’ Phil Salt and Harry Brook will also be available to the team after completing the mandatory three-day quarantine.

PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars face ... 08:07 AM | 2 Feb, 2022

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League's seventh ...

More From This Category
Michael Vaughan heaps praise on PSL 
12:40 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
PSL-7: Multan Sultans defeat Islamabad United by ...
11:55 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiator's Shahid Afridi recovers ...
07:53 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
PSL 7: Gladiators name Hassan Khan as replacement ...
02:14 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
PSL7: Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators in ...
11:59 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
PSL 7: Three key foreign players leave Multan ...
07:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2022

Matches Summary

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan gets trolled for claiming to use 'less makeup’ 
03:40 PM | 2 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr