University guard guns down professor in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – A professor of the Government Islamia College University was gunned down by a watchman on Sunday.

According to the police, the watchman opened fire on the professor over an argument, killing him on the spot. Later, the deceased was identified as Bashir Ahmad.

The police say that the watchman escaped the scene after the incident. Police have launched an investigation and carrying out raids to arrest the killer.

Police also found five empty shells of bullets of Kalashnikov from the crime scene.

Police further said that the dead body was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, university spokesperson Ali Hoti said that a professor of the academic institution was killed. The spokesperson further said that Prof Bashir Ahmad belonged to Mardan.