University guard guns down professor in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – A professor of the Government Islamia College University was gunned down by a watchman on Sunday.
According to the police, the watchman opened fire on the professor over an argument, killing him on the spot. Later, the deceased was identified as Bashir Ahmad.
The police say that the watchman escaped the scene after the incident. Police have launched an investigation and carrying out raids to arrest the killer.
Police also found five empty shells of bullets of Kalashnikov from the crime scene.
Police further said that the dead body was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Meanwhile, university spokesperson Ali Hoti said that a professor of the academic institution was killed. The spokesperson further said that Prof Bashir Ahmad belonged to Mardan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 19, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|268.15
|Euro
|EUR
|279.2
|282
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315.8
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|707.22
|715.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.76
|39.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.14
|38.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|867.89
|876.89
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|165.34
|167.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|690.7
|698.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|197.12
|199.12
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|25.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|287.56
|290.06
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.