Chehlum Imam Hussain: Sindh announces holiday for schools on August 26

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a holiday in schools on the account of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The holiday in schools has been declared in light of decision taken by Provincial Education Department's Steering Committee.

A notification has been issued in this regard, stating that all government and private schools will remain closed on August 26, Monday, on occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Arbaeen or Chehlum is observed on the 20th day of Islamic month of Safar. The event falls after the 40 days of Ashura (10 Muharram).

This year, Chehlum will be observed on August 26 in Pakistan to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions. Special processions and gatherings are held across the country.