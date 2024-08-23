Search

Pakistan

500 polio teams in Quetta accused of running fake vaccination drives

05:00 PM | 23 Aug, 2024
fake polio drive

QUETTA -  A shocking revelation has emerged in Quetta, where more than 500 polio teams have been found running fraudulent vaccination campaigns. These teams are accused of marking children as vaccinated without actually administering the polio drops, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the ongoing immunization efforts.

The alarming discovery was made through stringent monitoring by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Emergency Polio Center. The CEO revealed that these fraudulent activities were detected as part of their regular oversight, underscoring the importance of vigilance in public health initiatives.

This development is particularly troubling as it comes after a period of 28 months during which Balochistan had remained free from polio. However, in just the past seven months, the province has reported 12 new polio cases, resulting in three deaths. This resurgence has once again placed Balochistan at the center of the country’s polio crisis.

In response to this situation, a special anti-polio campaign has been announced across the province, set to begin on September 9th. This initiative aims to counter the recent setbacks and ensure that all children in Balochistan are properly vaccinated against the debilitating disease.

Pakistan

05:00 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

500 polio teams in Quetta accused of running fake vaccination drives

03:40 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Chehlum Imam Hussain: Sindh announces holiday for schools on August 26

03:33 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh’ Shakib Al Hasan booked in murder case amid Rawalpindi ...

03:11 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Lesco decides against promoting Olympian Arshad Nadeem to 19th Grade

02:34 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Man arrested for thefts from General Hospital’s ladies hostel in ...

02:17 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Govt plans to shut down utility stores across Pakistan

Pakistan

10:29 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Natasha Danish Iqbal Instagram │ Bio │ Net Worth

07:35 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Who is Natasha Danish? Karachi’s business elite involved in Karsaz ...

11:49 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme launched in Punjab; Check Loan Plan, ...

03:28 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Psychiatrist declares Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish mentally ...

08:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Karachi woman involved in Karsaz accident 'suffering from mental ...

10:22 AM | 22 Aug, 2024

PTI Islamabad Jalsa postponed on Imran Khan’s orders as key ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:08 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Bid submission date for Islamabad Airport outsourcing extended: Details inside

Gold & Silver

12:01 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Gold price increases again in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 23 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.

British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.1 280
Euro EUR 310 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 367.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 181.75 185.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 207.25
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324.52 329.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: