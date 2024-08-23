500 polio teams in Quetta accused of running fake vaccination drives

QUETTA - A shocking revelation has emerged in Quetta, where more than 500 polio teams have been found running fraudulent vaccination campaigns. These teams are accused of marking children as vaccinated without actually administering the polio drops, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the ongoing immunization efforts.

The alarming discovery was made through stringent monitoring by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Emergency Polio Center. The CEO revealed that these fraudulent activities were detected as part of their regular oversight, underscoring the importance of vigilance in public health initiatives.

This development is particularly troubling as it comes after a period of 28 months during which Balochistan had remained free from polio. However, in just the past seven months, the province has reported 12 new polio cases, resulting in three deaths. This resurgence has once again placed Balochistan at the center of the country’s polio crisis.

In response to this situation, a special anti-polio campaign has been announced across the province, set to begin on September 9th. This initiative aims to counter the recent setbacks and ensure that all children in Balochistan are properly vaccinated against the debilitating disease.