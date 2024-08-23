Tragic collision on M5 motorway claims lives of four family members

PANU AQIL - A devastating accident on the M5 CPEC Motorway near Panu Aqil has claimed the lives of four members of the same family. The tragedy unfolded at Gaon Nai Budh 421 when a speeding car collided with a truck heading to Punjab.

Among the deceased were Muhammad Tahir, his mother Hanifan, and Muhammad Yasin. Miraculously, Sonia, the five-year-old sister of Muhammad Tahir and daughter of Hanifan, survived the crash despite its severity.

The family was reportedly on their way to Rahim Yar Khan when the fatal collision occurred. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning, highlighting the ongoing dangers of high-speed travel on major roadways.