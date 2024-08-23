Indian airline fined ₹9 million for operating flight with untrained crew

NEW DELHI - The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has levied a substantial fine of ₹9 million on Air India, following a serious violation involving the operation of a flight with untrained crew members.

According to reports, the DGCA found that Air India was implicated in a critical scheduling issue that could have led to hazardous outcomes. The airline operated a flight with a line captain who lacked the necessary training and a first officer who had not been released for line operations.

The incident came to light after the DGCA reviewed a voluntary report submitted by Air India on July 10. This review, which included an inspection of the airline's scheduling practices, revealed multiple regulatory breaches and deficiencies.

Subsequently, on July 22, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to Air India, requesting explanations for the lapse. The airline's response was deemed inadequate, prompting the imposition of the fine.

In addition to the company-wide penalty of ₹9 million, individual fines of ₹600,000 and ₹300,000 have been imposed on Air India's Director of Operations and Director of Training, respectively.