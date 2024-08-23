Search

Free entry announced for last two days of Pakistan-Bangladesh test match

06:52 PM | 23 Aug, 2024
pakistan vs bangladesh

RAWALPINDI -  In a gesture to enhance accessibility and encourage more fans to attend, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced free entry for spectators on the remaining two days of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

This decision comes in light of the weekend, aiming to provide families and students with an opportunity to support their cricketing heroes and enjoy the match between the two teams.

Spectators will need to present their original identification card or B-form to gain entry. They can enjoy the action from any of the general seating areas, but the free entry policy does not extend to VIP enclosures (reserved for families only, including areas like those named after Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) or premium enclosures (featuring sections named after Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, and Yasir Arafat).

The PCB has clarified that the free entry policy does not apply to tickets purchased for the PCB Gallery or Platinum Box seats. For those who have already purchased tickets for the fourth and fifth days, a refund will be issued. Online ticket purchases will see refunds automatically processed to the original credit or debit cards used. Ticket holders who bought their tickets from Express Centers are requested to bring their original tickets to the center for a refund.

To further facilitate spectators, free shuttle bus services will be available on match days, operating on two routes to ensure easy access to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Route 1 will run from Aviation Ground Rawal Road and Murree Road to the Allama Iqbal Park entrance, while Route 2 will cover Government Satellite Town Boys College, Sixth Road, and Murree Road to the same entrance.

