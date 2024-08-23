Search

Pakistan

Petrol prices in Pakistan expected to drop by Rs5.9 per litre

07:33 PM | 23 Aug, 2024
petrol price

In a potential relief for Pakistani consumers, petrol prices are expected to decrease by Rs5.9 per litre, following a recent fall in international oil prices. If predictions prove accurate, the price of petrol could drop to Rs255.06 per litre by August 23, 2024.

This anticipated reduction is due to a decline in the ex-refinery price of petroleum, which has fallen to Rs170.7 per litre from Rs176.66 per litre in the previous fortnight. Additionally, high-speed diesel (HSD) prices are projected to decrease by approximately Rs6 per litre, reflecting a similar drop in international HSD prices.

The anticipated price cuts are expected to provide significant relief, particularly to consumers relying on diesel for transportation and industrial applications. However, with a week remaining until the next pricing update, the final rates will hinge on further fluctuations in global oil markets and exchange rates. The updated prices are set to be announced at midnight on August 31, 2024, and will be in effect for the first half of September.

Pakistan

07:33 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Petrol prices in Pakistan expected to drop by Rs5.9 per litre

06:52 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Free entry announced for last two days of Pakistan-Bangladesh test ...

05:49 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Tragic collision on M5 motorway claims lives of four family members

05:00 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

500 polio teams in Quetta accused of running fake vaccination drives

03:40 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Chehlum Imam Hussain: Sindh announces holiday for schools on August 26

03:33 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh’ Shakib Al Hasan booked in murder case amid Rawalpindi ...

Pakistan

10:29 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Natasha Danish Iqbal Instagram │ Bio │ Net Worth

07:35 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Who is Natasha Danish? Karachi’s business elite involved in Karsaz ...

11:49 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme launched in Punjab; Check Loan Plan, ...

03:28 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Psychiatrist declares Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish mentally ...

08:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Karachi woman involved in Karsaz accident 'suffering from mental ...

10:22 AM | 22 Aug, 2024

PTI Islamabad Jalsa postponed on Imran Khan’s orders as key ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:33 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Petrol prices in Pakistan expected to drop by Rs5.9 per litre

Gold & Silver

12:01 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Gold price increases again in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 23 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.

British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.1 280
Euro EUR 310 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 367.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 181.75 185.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 207.25
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324.52 329.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: