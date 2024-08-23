Petrol prices in Pakistan expected to drop by Rs5.9 per litre

In a potential relief for Pakistani consumers, petrol prices are expected to decrease by Rs5.9 per litre, following a recent fall in international oil prices. If predictions prove accurate, the price of petrol could drop to Rs255.06 per litre by August 23, 2024.
This anticipated reduction is due to a decline in the ex-refinery price of petroleum, which has fallen to Rs170.7 per litre from Rs176.66 per litre in the previous fortnight. Additionally, high-speed diesel (HSD) prices are projected to decrease by approximately Rs6 per litre, reflecting a similar drop in international HSD prices.
The anticipated price cuts are expected to provide significant relief, particularly to consumers relying on diesel for transportation and industrial applications. However, with a week remaining until the next pricing update, the final rates will hinge on further fluctuations in global oil markets and exchange rates. The updated prices are set to be announced at midnight on August 31, 2024, and will be in effect for the first half of September.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.
British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363
|367.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.75
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|207.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.52
|329.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.