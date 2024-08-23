Imran Khan seeks exercise equipment in Adiala Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has made two requests during the court hearing of the Al-Qadir University £190 million reference case.

His lawyer, Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, submitted these requests, which included providing a pair of dumbbells for exercise in jail and obtaining a signed letter needed for a bank statement.

Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned, asked for dumbbells to maintain his exercise routine. The second request was for permission to have him sign a letter required to access his bank statements.

The court directed the jail authorities to handle both requests in accordance with the jail manual.

However, the jail authorities denied the requests, stating that providing dumbbells for exercise violates the jail manual. Additionally, they have withheld the documents related to the bank statement request.