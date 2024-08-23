Imran Khan seeks exercise equipment in Adiala Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has made two requests during the court hearing of the Al-Qadir University £190 million reference case.
His lawyer, Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, submitted these requests, which included providing a pair of dumbbells for exercise in jail and obtaining a signed letter needed for a bank statement.
Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned, asked for dumbbells to maintain his exercise routine. The second request was for permission to have him sign a letter required to access his bank statements.
The court directed the jail authorities to handle both requests in accordance with the jail manual.
However, the jail authorities denied the requests, stating that providing dumbbells for exercise violates the jail manual. Additionally, they have withheld the documents related to the bank statement request.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.
British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363
|367.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.75
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|207.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.52
|329.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.