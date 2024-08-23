Bangladesh’ Shakib Al Hasan booked in murder case amid Rawalpindi Test series

DHAKA – Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently in Pakistan for two-match Test series, has been booked in a murder case in Dhaka.

Reports said the case has been registered against Hasan, who is also a leader of the former ruling party Awami League, on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased.

Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 154 others have also been named in the case registered at a local station.

Complainant Rafique Islam said his son Robail participated in a protest rally on August 15 when fire was opened on it. During the firing incident, his son lost his life, Islam added.

It is recalled that Shakib Al Hasan was elected as a Member of Parliament on the Awami League ticket in January of this year.

Sheikh Hasina, on August 5, fled to India after resigning as prime minister following the protest launched by students against controversial amendments in the quota system.