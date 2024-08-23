Bangladesh’ Shakib Al Hasan booked in murder case amid Rawalpindi Test series

DHAKA – Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently in Pakistan for two-match Test series, has been booked in a murder case in Dhaka.
Reports said the case has been registered against Hasan, who is also a leader of the former ruling party Awami League, on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased.
Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 154 others have also been named in the case registered at a local station.
Complainant Rafique Islam said his son Robail participated in a protest rally on August 15 when fire was opened on it. During the firing incident, his son lost his life, Islam added.
It is recalled that Shakib Al Hasan was elected as a Member of Parliament on the Awami League ticket in January of this year.
Sheikh Hasina, on August 5, fled to India after resigning as prime minister following the protest launched by students against controversial amendments in the quota system.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.
British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363
|367.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.75
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|207.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.52
|329.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
